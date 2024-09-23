My Family's Clean Energy Journey: Reducing Carbon Emissions

I was a research scientist at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center for 30 years. I retired in 2005. While I was at NASA, I had ample time to see the evidence of global warming . With satellite imagery, we observed a nearly ice-free Arctic Ocean in the summer for the first time in recorded history. Our satellite images also observed the continuation of ~90+% of mountain glaciers in the world retreating over the last 50 years.
I will never forget wearing all my ski clothes — including warm boots, ski pants, parka, balaclava, and gloves — in the winter to stop energy use for heating in that first Nissan Leaf, and still having to charge in Salt Lake City on the 90-mile round trip from our house near Provo to the Salt Lake International Airport. Our Model 3 now drives us to the airport and back almost perfectly autonomously, and we don’t even think about range.
Figure 4: Wife, daughter, and granddaughters on electric golf cart. Camp Hasler, Three Lakes, Wisconsin. June 14, 2020. Photo by Fritz Hasler.: We have a small Alumacraft boat in Wisconsin which was powered by an old 15 hp, two-stroke, manual-start outboard motor. With a two-stroke motor, you add the lubricating oil to the fuel and burn it. Two-stroke motors emit so much pollution that they are no longer legal. Ours would no longer start, so we needed a new motor.
My primary lifelong hobby has been competitive trick water skiing. I even have an age-group national championship to show for my efforts. My practice boat is a 2019 Correct Craft Ski Nautique with a 343-hp V8 engine. We only run the motor for ~40 hours/season, so we are not burning a lot of gas. At age 84, I can now barely get up on water skis and can no longer trick ski. However, I have 12 grandchildren and now 2 great-grandchildren who ski.
