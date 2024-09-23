Muslim Democrat Mayor Endorses Trump For President

Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News exclusively that he is excited that Ameer Ghalib , the Muslim Democrat mayor of Hamtramck , Michigan, has endorsed his campaign for president against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump, in a nearly hourlong phone interview Sunday, told Breitbart News he is very open to going to Hamtramck for a campaign event and to meet with leaders of the Arab American community who are upset with the failures of Harris’s and President Joe Biden’s administration. Ghalib, the mayor of Hamtramck who is also a Democrat and a Yemeni immigrant, represents one of the biggest Muslim communities in Wayne County, Michigan. The population is

“I talked to President Trump about, you know, some statistics here in Wayne County and how it used to be a stronghold for the Democrats, and we always used to vote Democrat,” Ghalib said. “This is not the case anymore here.”

