Musk: SpaceX To Launch 5 Uncrewed Starships to Mars in Two Years

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a social media post Sunday that his space company plans to launch about five uncrewed Starship s to Mars in two years, though one of his biggest concerns is the growing government bureaucracy that he says is smothering the Starship program.Musk posted on the social media platform X – another one of his companies – about the future of traveling to Mars ."SpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starship s to Mars in two years," he wrote.

"Eventually, there will be thousands of Starships going to Mars, and it will a glorious sight to see! Can you imagine? Wow," he added.Fox News has reached out to Space X for further comment.Musk's vision also includes making sure humanity becomes sustainably multiplanetary before a catastrophic event, such as nuclear war or a super virus, on Earth prevents that from happening.

Elon Musk Spacex Starship Mars Space Tourism

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Musk’s SpaceX, regulators at odds over Starship’s next launchWith Starship’s next launch delayed, the tech mogul has accused regulators of waging “lawfare” against his company as he pressures them to expedite approvals.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

‘Great adventure’: Elon Musk plans 5 uncrewed Starship missions to Mars in 2 yrsSpaceX plans to launch five uncrewed Starship missions to Mars within the next two years, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Elon Musk shares new target date for Starship voyage to MarsBut it's worth noting that the SpaceX CEO's forecasts often slip.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Musk says SpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two yearsMusk says SpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

SpaceX plans to send five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years, Musk saysSpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starship missions to Mars in two years, CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday in a post on social media platform X.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Musk says SpaceX could send 5 uncrewed Starships to Mars in 2 yearsBillionaire SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a social media post that he plans to send about five uncrewed Starships to Mars in about two years.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »