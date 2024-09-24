Musk: SpaceX To Launch 5 Uncrewed Starships to Mars in Two Years

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a social media post Sunday that his space company plans to launch about five uncrewed Starship s to Mars in two years, though one of his biggest concerns is the growing government bureaucracy that he says is smothering the Starship program.Musk posted on the social media platform X – another one of his companies – about the future of traveling to Mars ."SpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starship s to Mars in two years," he wrote.
"Eventually, there will be thousands of Starships going to Mars, and it will a glorious sight to see! Can you imagine? Wow," he added.Fox News has reached out to Space X for further comment.Musk's vision also includes making sure humanity becomes sustainably multiplanetary before a catastrophic event, such as nuclear war or a super virus, on Earth prevents that from happening.
