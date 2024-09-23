Murder Drops Most in 20 Years as Overall Crime Declines

Murder dropped 11.6% from 2022 to 2023, the largest single-year decline in the last 20 years. Property crime was also down overall, while motor vehicle theft and shoplifting roseCrime, including serious violent incidents like murder and rape, dropped nationally from 2022 to 2023, according to new data released by the FBI on Monday.

Violent crime was down about 3% from 2022 to 2023 and property crime took a similar drop of 2.4%, the FBI reported in its annual "Summary of Crime in the Nation." The most serious crimes went down significantly: Murder and non-negligent manslaughter were down an estimated 11.6% — the largest single year decline in two decades — while rape decreased by an estimated 9.4%,Among property crimes, burglary decreased by an estimated 7.6%.

But the violent crime rate dropped from 2022 to 2023, from 377.1 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2022 to 363.8 violent crimes per 100,000 people in 2023, the new FBI data shows. As part of his 2024 campaign, former President Donald Trump has tried to spread the notion that the United States is undergoing a crime wave, and he called the FBI's prior numbers a"fraud" during his debate with Kamala Harris, saying that some cities weren't included. But the FBI factors in the information gaps into their estimates. The bureau noted that its 2023 data included full-year numbers from"every city agency covering a population of 1,000,000 or more inhabitants.

Overall, the FBI's National Incident-Based Reporting System collected information from 700 additional agencies in 2023 compared to 2022. The total population covered by the report is more than 315 million people, or 94.3% of the country.

