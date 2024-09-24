MultiVersus Comic Teases Mysterious New Character, 'The Witch'

Warning: Spoilers for MultiVersus: Collision Detected #1 and #2!DC Comics' official crossover with MultiVersus has introduced a brand- new character as the mysterious"witch." Since MultiVersus officially dropped earlier this year, its roster of playable fighters has been growing exponentially. However, a new comic tie-in set in the MultiVersus universe has officially launched, and it's hinting toward a brand- new character not yet available in the game.

Two of the symbols are fairly easy to recognize, with Batman seeing a rabbit glyph, obviously hinting at Bugs Bunny, and Superman seeing a"Star Child," which suggests Steven Universe. However, the odd one out is Wonder Woman's symbol, a witch, which seems to have no connections to any existing MultiVersus characters.

Related MultiVersus Powerpuff Girls Guide: Costumes, Perks, & Moves The Powerpuff Girls spring into action in MultiVersus with memorable costumes and a slew of special, ground, and air attacks and perks.

Multiversus Comic New Character The Witch DC Comics

