Multiple Stabbing Incidents Reported Across Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating multiple stabbing incidents that occurred late Saturday night into Sunday. At around 11:28 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 6600 block of Gillespie Street in North Philadelphia . Upon arrival, officers discovered a 22-year-old woman sustained a stab wound to her left hand and a 23-year-old woman sustained a stab wound to her right hand.

He was transported by medics to Jefferson Center City Hospital, where he was treated and placed in stable condition.A 28-year-old man was also stabbed once in the right shoulder and once in the back. He was taken to Jefferson Center City Hospital via police, where he was also placed in stable condition.Upon securing the scene, officers recovered a knife believed to be the weapon involved. Both individuals are being held in police custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

