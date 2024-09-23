Multiple Shootings Leave Four Dead in Birmingham Nightlife District

By early Sunday, after victims began showing up at hospitals, police had identified 17 people with injuries, some of them life-threatening.when multiple shooters opened fire Saturday in what police described as a targeted “hit” on one of the people killed at a popular nightlife spot in Birmingham , Alabama .
Police identified the three victims found on the sidewalk as Anitra Holloman, 21, of the Birmingham suburb of Bessemer; Tahj Booker, 27, of Birmingham; and Carlos McCain, 27, of Birmingham. The fourth victim pronounced dead at the hospital was pending identification. He took off running. “I look back and there are bodies laid out on the sidewalk with gun smoke still in the air. It looked like something from a horror movie,” Eslami said.
“I heard it, looked out my window and immediately see people screaming, fleeing the scene,” Boshell said. Three of the nation’s 23 mass shootings this year were in Birmingham, including two earlier quadruple homicides. Woodfun said there is an “element” in the city that is too comfortable carrying Glock switches — which convert semi-automatic handguns to deliver more rapid fire — and assault-style rifles with the intent of doing harm.
Shooting Birmingham Alabama Violence Nightlife
