Multiple Shootings In Birmingham Leave 3 Dead, 17 Injured

By early Sunday, after victims began showing up at hospitals, police had identified 17 people with injuries, some of them life-threatening.when multiple shooters opened fire Saturday in what police described as a targeted “hit” on one of the people killed at a popular nightlife spot in Birmingham , Alabama .
'Vast majority' of bomb threats targeting Springfield, Ohio are of international origin, officials say
Geoffrey Boshell, a 22-year-old biomedical engineering student who lives nearby, said he was working on a school project when he heard a burst of rapid pops that he said sounded like automatic gunfire. Three of the nation’s 23 mass shootings this year were in Birmingham, including two earlier quadruple homicides.
Shooting Birmingham Alabama Nightlife Gun Violence
