Multiple Shooters Kill 4, Injure 21 in Birmingham Mass Shooting

Investigators say calls about the shooting came to 911 around 11 p.m. Saturday from the Five Points South area. This part of Birmingham is known for its entertainment, restaurants, and bars, and is often crowded on Saturday nights.

Investigators confirm another 18 people were shot, some of which have life-threatening injuries. Many of the victims were in the area when officers arrived while others were taken in private vehicles to nearby hospitals. At least 100 shots were fired according to investigators. The Birmingham Police Department has asked the FBI and ATF to assist in the investigation. They are also asking the public to come forward if they have any information about those responsible for the shooting.Officer Truman Fitzgerald said. "We will do everything we possibly can to make sure we uncover, identify, and hunt down whoever is responsible for preying on our people this morning.

"Probably about five or six that went out on a stretcher that I saw. I am sure there was probably more. Very devastating, sad," Singleton said."The grieving type screaming, like I know someone is hurt, or that passed away. That type. That's when I instantly knew someone lost a loved one."

Mass Shooting Birmingham Alabama Violence Gun Violence

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox28columbus / 🏆 249. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple Shooters Kill Four, Injure 18 in Birmingham Entertainment DistrictFour people were killed and 18 others injured in a mass shooting at a popular entertainment district in Birmingham, Alabama. Police are searching for multiple shooters who opened fire on a large group of people Saturday night. At least four of the wounded are in critical condition.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Manhunt underway after multiple shooters kill 4 people in BirminghamThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Multiple Shooters Kill Four, Wound 18 in Birmingham Entertainment DistrictFour people were killed and 18 others injured in a shooting Saturday night in Birmingham, Alabama's entertainment district. Police say multiple shooters opened fire on a large group of people, and at least four of the wounded are in critical condition. A manhunt is underway for the suspects.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Manhunt launched for ‘multiple shooters' after at least 4 killed and 18 injured in BirminghamAt least four people were killed and dozens more were injured in a shooting at in Birmingham, Alabama.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Multiple Dead and Injured in Birmingham Mass ShootingAt least four people are dead and nearly 20 more shot after a mass shooting in Birmingham's Five Points South entertainment district Saturday night. Investigators believe multiple shooters fired at a group of people, leaving several with life-threatening injuries.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Multiple Dead and Dozens Shot in Birmingham Mass ShootingA mass shooting in Birmingham's Five Points South area on Saturday night has left at least four people dead and nearly 20 others injured. Police are investigating multiple shooters who targeted a group of people outside. The motive remains unclear, but authorities believe it was targeted following an earlier incident.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »