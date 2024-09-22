Multiple Fatalities in Birmingham Mass Shooting

Just after 11 p.m., Birmingham Police received a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Magnolia Avenue.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald says a fourth victim was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital Saturday night. A spokesperson with UAB Hospital says they received a total of 12 victims, including one of the deceased victims from the scene. At this time, UAB Hospital says they are currently treating four victims with conditions ranging from good to critical.Police say there are a total of 21 gunshot victims, including the four who were killed.

Detectives believe the shooting was not random and stemmed from an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the crossfire. Police confirmed the weapons used were fully automatic. More than 100 shell casings were found at the scene, according to Chief Thurmond.“This is not the first occasion, unfortunately, in 2024 where we’ve seen the style of weapons, the number of bullets on the scene, possibly convergent use, etcetera, for automatic weapons being used in our streets,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Birmingham Shooting Mass Shooting Victims Suspects

