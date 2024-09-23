Mud Key: Two Couples, One Island, and a Whole Lot of Friction

“Based on the filmmaker’s experiences on the water in the Florida Keys , Mud Key tells the story of lefty lesbian couple – Liz and Jodi Cohn-Jimenez – two newbie boaters prone to bickering, who head out with their yappy little terrier Pepe to a remote spot in the Gulf of Mexico backcountry called Mud Key. They come in way too hot, completely beaching their boat in the sand, and the local couple already there – right-wingers DJ and Amber Flint – are not too psyched.

The film’s cast includes Linda Bagley as Liz, Chris MacKenzie as DJ, Quinn Sullivan as Amber, and Sohn as Jodi. Sohn, who previously directed 2012’s Sassy Pants, also produces the film alongside Bagley, Chad McClarnon, and Noreen Dimster Denk. “What do you get when you stick two lesbians and a lapdog together with a couple of rednecks on a deserted island? Mud Key! It’s all the ugliness of our current political climate, set in the most gorgeous of spots, wrapped in a comedy and served up with a good shot of heart,” Sohn said in a statement “This story gives voice to the people on both sides, affirming Key West’s official creed ‘One Human Family.’ We’re all more similar than we are different.

Mud Key will be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, along with on DVD, on October 11, 2024.Brandon Schreur has been writing about comics, movies, television shows, and all things pop culture for roughly five years. He's a lifelong cinephile who spends way, way too much money buying Blu-rays and trade paperbacks. You can find him on twitter at @brandonschreur.A new trailer for Red One has been released.

LGBTQ+ Politics Comedy Drama Florida Keys

