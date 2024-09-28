MSNBC's Joy Reid: Trump Victory Would Lead to 'Hitlerian Dictatorship'

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Friday on “The ReidOut” that if former President Donald Trump wins in November, he will implement a “Hitlerian dictatorship.”

Reid said, “We begin tonight with just 39 days to go until election day, with early and absentee voting already underway in some states.

She continued, “Donald Trump knows he can’t win the election based on the crappy job he did as president or his frankly crazy ideas for another administration, like spiking the cost of everything we buy through tariffs. So instead, he’s going with fear of immigrants.” Reid added, “A majority of voters say they trust Trump more when it comes to dealing with the border. A man who doesn’t know the difference between political asylum and an insane asylum and his plans to deport every immigrant would send our economy into a freefall because fear, whether real or irrational, can be an effective political tactic.

IDF on U.S. Ceasefire Calls: Hezbollah Attacked Us for a Year and ‘No One Talked About a Ceasefire’ Until We Fought BackHezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah transformed the militant group into a potent regional forceExclusive — Jon LeFevre: VoterMaps Project Can Help Turn Millions of Americans into Voter ‘Fraud Detectors’

Donald Trump Joy Reid Election Dictatorship Immigration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MSNBC's Joy Reid: Trump Win Would Lead to 'Hitlerian Dictatorship'MSNBC host Joy Reid warned on Friday that a victory for former President Donald Trump in November would result in a “Hitlerian dictatorship.” Reid criticized Trump’s campaign focus on immigration, highlighting the spread of conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Both’ Would-Be Trump Assassins ‘Are White, American, Trump-Supporting Men’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

MSNBC's Reid Says Would-Be Trump Assassins Are 'White, American, Trump-Supporting Men With Guns'During her show’s opening monologue, Reid said, “What better way to replace the embarrassing memes about JD’s cat lady fixation and his weird possible amorous relationship with couches than to get Americans to instead post memes about Haitians eating the dogs and cats?” She further said that Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), have tried to use claims about migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio to distract from their own problems on the campaign trail over other issues and that making these claims is endangering people in the city and are also an attempt to lay the groundwork for Trump to engage in mass deportations when he gets into office if he gets elected president in November.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

MSNBC’s Reid: Trump Blaming Dems for Assassination Attempts Is the Definition of ‘Gaslighting’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

MSNBC’s Reid: If Trump Is Elected His ‘Hitlerian Dictatorship’ Will Destroy Our EconomySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

ReidOut Host Alleges Trump Assassins 'White, American, Trump-Supporting Men With Guns'MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed on Monday's broadcast of “ReidOut” that both of the would-be assassins who targeted former President Donald Trump are “white, American, Trump-supporting men with guns.” Reid criticized Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), for using claims about migrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio to distract from their own problems on the campaign trail.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »