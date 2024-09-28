Movies Like Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

If you're a fan of bittersweet romantic drama s with period settings, then you’ve likely seen Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which is one of the best films to fit into such a category of its decade, or maybe even any decade. It unfolds slowly and proves eventually devastating, all the while being subtle and convincing with its story of two women falling in love during the 1700s; one of them being an artist tasked with painting the other.

Still, the period depicted does make the same-sex romance one with more obstacles that need to be overcome, given that non-heterosexual romance was seen by some as taboo. The narrative here is therefore understandably reserved and subtle, but also utterly convincing and ultimately tender. Additionally, it offers more hope than many other LGBT-focused stories set decades in the past, many of which end in ways that are bittersweet at best, or entirely tragic at worst.

The Piano is also a very passionate movie, centering on a mute woman and her young daughter, and the way the woman falls for a man who she’s very much not in an arranged marriage with, causing inevitable conflict. It dodges feeling cheesy the way some “love triangle” movies might be, and is just amazingly well-acted and beautifully shot throughout .

Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Armie Hammer , Timothée Chalamet , Michael Stuhlbarg , Amira Casar , Esther Garrel , Victoire Du Bois Runtime 132 minutes 6 'Before Sunrise' Director: Richard Linklater There’s an argument to be made that the last two movies in the Before Trilogy are more akin to Portrait of a Lady on Fire than Before Sunrise, but this first movie in that trilogy is being included here anyway.

It’s even sadder than some of the previously mentioned films, because the two main characters in Past Lives never even got a brief amount of time to be in genuine love, as they were too young to truly understand the feelings they had toward each other before they were separated. It’s a depiction of a harsh and hard-hitting reality of life, and the ultimate feature-length film exploring the idea of “what could have been.

9 'Cinema Paradiso' Director: Giuseppe Tornatore Cinema Paradiso is about as close to perfect as movies get, and is arguably the ultimate film about filmmaking and – as cheesy as it might sound – the power of cinema. It’s also a story about love, following a character over various stages of his life, but one whose passion for his art often seems to trump the energy he spends on his relationships, for better or worse.

