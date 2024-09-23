Mountain Ridge High School Celebrated as FOX 13 News' Cool School of the Week

HERRIMAN, Utah — If you look around Mountain Ridge High School , you'll see a whole lot of red, gray, and white — even more so if you were there Wednesday morning when Mountain Ridge was on air during Good Day Utah as FOX 13 News' Cool School of the Week. This year, Mountain Ridge's theme is 'Together as One.''We chose this because we really wanted to unify our school,' said Student Body President MJ Darton.

They also have a robust science department and renowned woodworking classes taught by a veteran teacher of nearly 35 years — Mr. Richard Minor.'I think everybody loves to create and build things. This is where they get to do that,' Mr. Minor said.The approximately 2,800 students who attend Mountain Ridge also have their choice of student groups to get involved in. Right now, their Latinos in Action group is preparing for events throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.

High School Education Student Life Utah Cool School

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox13 / 🏆 550. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apalachee High School: Shooting confirmed at high school, one person in custodyApalachee High School in Winder in Barrow County was put on a hard lockdown Wednesday morning because of a shooting incident.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Apalachee High School: 4 dead, 9 injured after high school shooting, GBI saysMultiple people were injured Wednesday morning during a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder in Barrow County, according to officials. One person has also been taken into custody.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Apalachee High School: Multiple shooting victims at high school, one person arrestedMultiple people were injured Wednesday morning during a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder in Barrow County, according to officials. One person has also been taken into custody.

Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »

Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School partners with Dartmouth to offer mountain medicine programThe program is the first of its kind on the East Coast, and will include courses on wilderness rescue, mountain skills and emergency medicine.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »

Roofing contractor fatally injured in 30-foot fall at Pa. high schoolCentral Mountain High School staff attempted life-saving measures.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Georgia School Shooting: At Least 4 Killed, 9 Injured At Apalachee High SchoolMolly Bohannon is a reporter on the news team, where she covers a range of breaking news stories including politics, foreign and national news, and the intersection of business and entertainment. Most recently she has led Forbes' coverage of cease-fire negotiations in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »