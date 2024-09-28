Mother Jones Editor-In-Chief Mocked For Complaining About Flight Attendant's 'Blessed' Greeting

Social media users mocked Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery after she publicly complained about a flight attendant wishing her and other passengers a 'blessed' night at the end of a recent flight. Jeffery ridiculed the flight attendant in a recent X post, saying her sendoff was evidence of 'creeping Christian nationalism' in the country and pointing out all the other less Christian adjectives she could have used.

The Mother Jones journalist wrote went after the flight attendant on the social media platform Friday night, writing, 'Creeping Christian nationalism alert: @AlaskaAir flight attendant just wished us a ‘blessed’ night as we landed in SFO to groans. Other adjectives that would have sufficed: great, awesome, fabulous, amazing, fantastic…' She added, 'As my rowmate said, ‘this ain’t Montgomery, sweetie.

Kamala Harris campaign fundraiser Armand Domalewski rebuked Jeffery, writing, 'Respectfully, I’m a pretty left-leaning guy and I wish folks a blessed day fairly often. It’s just a nice thing to say.' His comment prompted a response from the editor-in-chief, who replied, 'Eh. It’s a matter of respect for the audience before you. Respecting their space and norms and wishes. Dominant cultures always feel they have a right to enforce their norms and intents.

The Blaze’s Jessica O’Donnell slammed the editor-in-chief, posting, 'You have issues greater than a flight attendant’s well wishes.' Canadian conservative activist Billboard Chris shared old posts of Jeffery’s in which she herself used 'God bless' or praised others for using similar language. In the list he shared was Jeffery’s post from 2020 in which she praised former President Obama’s use of the phrase 'God Bless' in a speech honoring the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

