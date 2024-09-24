Motel 6 Sold to Indian Hotel Operator Oyo for $525 Million

The iconic brand Motel 6 , which was founded in California, is being sold to an overseas hotel operator in a huge cash deal.on Saturday the chain is “being acquired by the parent company of Oyo , a hotel operator based in India.”

The investment firm known as Blackstone said Friday it will be a cash deal worth $525 million and include the sale of the Studio 6 motel brand. Blackstone owns the parent company of the motel chain.in the U.S. over the past few years. The company says it currently operates 320 hotels across 35 states and is aiming to add 250 more this year.Blackstone had purchased Motel 6 and Studio 6 in 2012 for $1.9 billion.

Motel 6 Oyo Blackstone Hotel Acquisition Economy Lodging

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Motel 6 sold to Indian hotel operator Oyo for $525 millionThe deal between Blackstone, which owns Motel 6's parent company G6 Hospitality, and Oravel Stays was announced as an all-cash transaction.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Motel 6 sold to Indian hotel operator Oyo for $525 millionThe transaction will also include the sale of the Studio 6 motel brand, which caters to customers seeking extended stays.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Motel 6 sold to India-based OYO Hotels for $525 million: 'New chapter'OYO Hotels announced this week it is acquiring iconic brand Motel 6 in an all-cash transaction with G6 Hospitality, its parent company.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Oyo to Acquire Motel 6 and Studio 6 for $525 MillionBlackstone's investment firm is selling budget motel chain Motel 6 and its extended-stay brand Studio 6 to Oyo, a hotel operator based in India. The all-cash deal, worth $525 million, is expected to close by the end of the year. Oyo aims to strengthen its international presence through this acquisition.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Motel 6 sold to Indian hotel operator for $525 millionThe transaction will also include the sale of the Studio 6 motel brand, which caters to customers seeking extended stays.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Motel 6 sold to Indian hotel operator for $525 millionPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »