Most San Antonio Voters Oppose Changes To City Charter Amendments

Most San Antonio voters don’t want to ditch salary and tenure caps on the city manager or give pay raises to the City Council and mayor, according to the new poll by the UTSA Center for Public Opinion Research. Those are two of six city charter amendments on the Nov. 5 ballot. “Both of those appear to be underwater at this time and in danger of not passing in November,” said Bryan Gervais, director of the University of Texas at San Antonio ’s polling center.

Here are the six city charter amendments that San Antonio voters will decide in the Nov. 5 election About 43% of voters said they would support the amendment that would extend the mayor and council member’s terms from two to four years, while nearly 14% were undecided. Close to 45% supported changing the charter to allow city employees to campaign for or donate to candidates running for City Council or mayor, while 20% were undecided.

When does early voting in the 2024 election start? Here’s what you need to know in Texas. Voters not thrilled with Spurs arena Researchers also asked registered voters about San Antonio’s 2025 mayoral election, the Bexar County-city deal to build a downtown ballpark for the Missions Double-A baseball team, and the possibility of the city building a center-city arena for the Spurs.

A new Spurs arena will cost a ton, and that gives Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai leverage Researchers did not ask voters about their reasons for opposing a new basketball arena, but a June poll found that the expense, construction-related disruptions and traffic congestion were major factors.

