Most Asian Stocks Rise Slightly on Lower Interest Rate Cheer, Australian Market Lags

Investing.com-- Most Asian stocks rose slightly on Monday amid persistent cheer over lower interest rates, while Australian markets lagged as major retail stocks fell sharply in the face of an antitrust lawsuit .

Regional trading volumes were held back by a market holiday in Japan. A weak Friday close on Wall Street also made for middling cues, although U.S. stock index futures rose in Asian trade. Markets were awaiting a string of key signals from the U.S. for more insight into the Fed, with several officials set to speak this week. Key inflation data is also on tap.

But the move came just days after the PBOC disappointed markets by leaving its benchmark loan prime rate unchanged. Chinese indexes were still trading just above seven-month lows hit earlier in September.

