Mortgage Rates Could Rise After Federal Reserve's Cut

It’s the first day of fall, but we’ll have to wait until the end of the week for cooler mornings in San Antonio

Rates have been mostly declining since July in anticipation of a Fed rate cut. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage isEven a modest drop in mortgage rates can translate into significant savings over the long run. For a home listed at last month's median U.S. sales price of $416,700, a buyer in Los Angeles who makes a 20% down payment at the current average mortgage rate would save about $312 a month compared to the cost of buying the same home in May.

“Ultimately, the pace of mortgage and Fed rate declines will be dictated by economic data,” said Rob Cook, vice president at Discover Home Loans. “If future data shows that the economy is slowing more than expected, it would increase pressure for the Fed to take more aggressive action with rate cuts which would likely translate into lower mortgage rates available to consumers.”. So far, the pullback in mortgage rates has yet to spur a meaningful rebound, although sales did rise slightly in July.

They're watching mortgage rates, but also other variables, including inflation, the health of the economy overall, and the presidential election. To Opyd's point, the pullback in mortgage rates and a pickup in the supply of homes on the market make for a favorable backdrop for home shoppers this fall, typically a slower time of the year for home sales.

“I would like to refinance at 5% or 5.25%, but I just don’t know if that’s realistic and if that’s going to take more than two years to get there," he said.

Mortgage Rates Federal Reserve Interest Rate Housing Market

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates in Surprise MoveThe Federal Reserve unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, marking its first rate reduction in over four years. This move signals a shift in focus from curbing inflation to supporting the slowing job market.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Federal Reserve chair: 'Time has come' to cut interest ratesWith inflation nearly defeated and the job market cooling, the Federal Reserve is prepared to start cutting its key interest rate from its current 23-year high.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates for the first time in 4 years todayIt's unclear just how large the Fed's rate cut will be.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says 'the time has come' to cut interest ratesWith inflation nearly defeated and the job market cooling, the Federal Reserve is prepared to start cutting its key interest rate from its current 23-year high, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Federal Reserve lowers interest rates by 0.50 percentage points in first cut since 2020The Fed's decision will lower borrowing costs from a 23-year high as the central bank pivots to shoring up economic growth.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Federal Reserve expected to cut interest rates for the first time in 4 years todayIt's unclear just how large the Fed's rate cut will be.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »