More Millionaires Are Choosing to Rent Instead of Buy

Add a small number of millionaires to the ever-growing list of Americans who have delayed – or disregarded– homeownership.A Wall Street Journal report released Monday highlighted the surprising uptick in millionaires opting to rent instead of owning their homes despite their ability to afford pricier properties.Millionaire entrepreneur George Goognin, who says value doesn't match price in today's market, is on that list.
One millionaire couple who previously owned a home told CNBC they prefer renting because it allows them to "outsource" their repairs to their property manager, enjoy a walkable environment and spend less time doing chores after downsizing.However, the trend isn't happening everywhere."As an agent with 41 years of experience in real estate, I do not see this trend in the Houston area.
Millionaires Renting Homeownership Housing Prices Real Estate Market
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
VIDEO: Kansas State Commit Josiah Jones Opens Up On Choosing Wildcats Over GeorgiaKansas State Wildcats DB commit Josiah Jones recently detailed his decision to pass on the Georgia Bulldogs.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »