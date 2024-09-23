More Economists Urge China to Stimulate Growth Amid Slowdown

The world's second-largest economy has remained under pressure from a real estate slump and tepid consumer confidence.
Local residents with umbrellas walk out of a metro station in rain during morning rush hour on September 20, 2024 in Beijing, China.BEIJING — More economists are calling for China to stimulate growth, including those based inside the country. His presentation Saturday at Renmin University's China Macroeconomy Forum was titled: "A basket of stimulus and reform, an economic revitalization plan to substantially expand domestic demand."
"We believe the risk that China will miss the 'around 5%' full-year GDP growth target is on the rise, and thus the urgency for more demand-side easing measures is also increasing," the Goldman analysts said. Xu said demand from China's consumers is there, but they don't want to buy property because of the risk the homes cannot be delivered.To restore confidence and stabilize the property market, Xu said that policymakers should bail out the property owners.
In a rare high-level public comment about deflation, former People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said in early September that leaders "shouldHowever, Wildau said that "Yi was never in the inner circle of top Chinese economic policymakers, and his influence has waned further since his retirement last year."China's latest report on retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment showed slower-than-expected growth.
China Economy Growth Stimulus Real Estate
