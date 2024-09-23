More Economists Urge China to Stimulate Growth Amid Slowdown

The world's second-largest economy has remained under pressure from a real estate slump and tepid consumer confidence.

Local residents with umbrellas walk out of a metro station in rain during morning rush hour on September 20, 2024 in Beijing, China.BEIJING — More economists are calling for China to stimulate growth, including those based inside the country. His presentation Saturday at Renmin University's China Macroeconomy Forum was titled: "A basket of stimulus and reform, an economic revitalization plan to substantially expand domestic demand."

"We believe the risk that China will miss the 'around 5%' full-year GDP growth target is on the rise, and thus the urgency for more demand-side easing measures is also increasing," the Goldman analysts said. Xu said demand from China's consumers is there, but they don't want to buy property because of the risk the homes cannot be delivered.To restore confidence and stabilize the property market, Xu said that policymakers should bail out the property owners.

In a rare high-level public comment about deflation, former People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said in early September that leaders "shouldHowever, Wildau said that "Yi was never in the inner circle of top Chinese economic policymakers, and his influence has waned further since his retirement last year."China's latest report on retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment showed slower-than-expected growth.

China Economy Growth Stimulus Real Estate

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Families of Americans detained in China share their pain and urge US to get them homeThe families of four Americans detained in China say their loved ones are suffering both physically and mentally, and they are urging the U.S. government to take action to bring then home.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Families of Americans detained in China share their pain and urge US to get them homeThe families of four Americans detained in China say their loved ones are suffering both physically and mentally, and they are urging the U.S. government to take action to bring then home. They spoke during a hearing before a congressional panel on Wednesday. Just days earlier, the U.S.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Families of Americans detained in China share their pain and urge US to get them homeThe families of four Americans detained in China say their loved ones are suffering both physically and mentally, and they are urging the U.S. government to take action to bring then home.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

US-China military leaders hold routine talks to discuss South China Sea tensions, other issuesTop military leaders for the U.S. and China have met in Beijing for routine talks that only resumed in January. They were suspended for two years as ties between the two countries soured.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

China, Philippines accuse each other of ramming ships in South China SeaThe Philippines and China exchanged accusations of intentionally ramming coast guard vessels in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Saturday, the latest in an escalating series of clashes in the vital waterway.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

China urges EU to be 'objective and fair' on South China Sea issueChina urged the European Union to be 'objective and fair' and careful with words and actions on South China Sea issues, after the bloc remarked on an incident.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »