Moo Deng: The Baby Pygmy Hippo Taking Over The Internet

There’s a new main girl in town: a baby pygmy hippopotamus named Moo Deng . This queen has everything. Beauty and brains. Sass and spirit. A beat face and a biting wit. A cadre of dedicated followers and a face that launched a thousand memes. If you’ve been anywhere on the internet over the past week or so, you’ve probably seen people fangirling over Moo Deng , posting memes about Moo Deng , or explaining that they feel like this or that Moo Deng today .

Saracino wasn’t surprised, telling the Times that the girl just had It. “Moo Deng specifically, even in comparison to her siblings, is really bouncy and really feisty,” he said. “She has no teeth but is adamant about biting her keeper.” I mean, slay! What does the internet think? The internet loves Moo Deng, of course! Some of our favorite memes that have emerged feature Moo Deng screaming… Moo Deng biting… Moo Deng shook… And Moo Deng looking flawless.

