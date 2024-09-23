Monroe Capital To Launch $1 Billion Fund To Support EV Auto Suppliers

Investment firm Monroe Capital plans to launch a $1 billion fund to distribute loans to small auto suppliers. Labeled Drive Forward Fund, the government-backed lending scheme aims to help small- and medium-sized auto suppliers retool for EVs. The news comes after the U.S. Department of Commerce proposed a ban on Chinese software and hardware. As the U.S.

They're the backbone of the shift to EVs but have struggled so far. They need to retrain their workforce, retool plants, navigate parts shortages and on top of all that, help automakers comply with tough new EPA emissions rules that will kickstart in 2027. Without a financial shot in the arm from the government, it would be tough.

EV Auto Industry Investment Government Funding Supply Chain

