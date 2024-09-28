Moicano TKO's Saint-Denis In Anti-Climactic Main Event At UFC Fight Night Paris

a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024 in Paris , France. UFC Fight Night Paris was a high-charged event with something of an anti-climactic finish. In the main event, to the chagrin of French fans, Renato Moicano scored a TKO win over Benoit Saint-Denis .

Still, the Octagon-side doctor stopped the fight when Saint-Denis failed a vision test before the third round began. ‘$16 Trillion By 2030’—BlackRock Is Quietly Backing A Radical New U.S. Dollar Rival Amid A Bitcoin And Crypto Price BoomThere was no Fight of the Night, but Chris Duncan, Fares Ziam, Morgan Charriere, and Bryan Battle earned $50,000 performance bonuses for their finishes.Here is a look at the results. All the finishes are in bold and the highlights are included.Nassourdine Imavov def.

