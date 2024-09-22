Mo'Nique's Oscar Win Led to Hollywood Blackballing

After winning an Academy Award, an actor should theoretically be set for life. After all, an Oscar is the highest honor imaginable in the field. For Mo'Nique, earning the coveted statuette only brought drama, public disparagement, and alienation from Hollywood . The comedian stunned the world by turning out a blistering dramatic performance in the Lee Daniels drama, Precious , sweeping the awards season of 2009-2010 in a role extremely against type.
Precious, premiering at the Sundance and Cannes Film Festival, was an immediate Oscar contender in 2009, no doubt aided by its famous producers, especially Oprah. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Daniels, and Best Actress for Sidibe. Geoffrey Fletcher won Best Adapted Screenplay, and Mo'Nique took home the award for Best Supporting Actress.
Mo'nique Oscars Precious
