Mitchell's Postseason Debut Fueled by Grief and Legacy

When the Fever take the floor in the first round on Sunday, it will be their first postseason game in eight years, ending the longest such drought in the WNBA . That period saw the organization change front offices and coaches and rebuilding strategies. Losses piled up. People moved on. Mitchell stayed. Drafted by Indiana with the second pick in 2018, she chose to stick with the franchise and eventually signed a multiyear extension, making her the longest tenured member of this roster by far.

Her season has been shaped by grief. Mitchell’s father, Mark, died suddenly in March at the age of 56. The pair had always been close: He was instrumental in developing her love for basketball. After years as a decorated high school coach, Mark became a staff assistant at Ohio State, where he coached both of his daughters. She continued to lean on him as a basketball resource and sounding board years into her professional career. His death this spring left her reeling.

Named an All-Star this season for the second time in her career, Mitchell finished the regular season averaging 19.2 points on a true shooting percentage of 58.8%. She was especially hot down the stretch. Once the WNBA returned from its Olympic break, she was among the most consistent, efficient shooters in the league. In 12 of the first 13 games after the break, Mitchell scored 20 or more points, helping to clinch a playoff spot and turn the season around for the Fever.

Opposing defenses no longer automatically collapse in on Mitchell. She was the singular focal point of this offense for years, but with the addition of Clark, she has more freedom to operate. Mitchell has always played fast—almost bordering on frenetic—and the offense now operates much closer to her ideal pace. Her role has naturally changed this season. But it hasn’t diminished. Mitchell’s usage rate has actually“It’s giving Kelsey a lot of space,” says Fever coach Christie Sides.

