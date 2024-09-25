Missouri Man Executed Despite Family And Prosecutor's Plea For Life Sentence

A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for breaking into a woman’s home and killing her, despite calls by her family and the prosecutor’s office that put him on death row to let him serve out the rest of his life in prison.Williams was convicted in 1998 for fatally stabbing Lisha Gayle , who was 42 at the time, during a burglary of her suburban home in St. Louis. Prosecutors at Williams’ trial said he broke into her home on Aug. 11, 1998, heard the shower running and found a large butcher knife.

His clemency petition focused heavily on how Gayle’s relatives wanted Williams’ sentence commuted to life without the possibility of parole."The family defines closure as Marcellus being allowed to live," the petition stated. "Marcellus’ execution is not necessary."Prosecutors also cited testimony from Henry Cole, who shared a cell with Williams in 1999 while Williams was jailed on unrelated charges.

