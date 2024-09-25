Missouri Executes Man Despite Family's Plea For Life Sentence

A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for breaking into a woman’s home and killing her, despite calls by her family and the prosecutor’s office that put him on death row to let him serve out the rest of his life in prison. Marcellus Williams , 55, was convicted in the 1998 killing of Lisha Gayle , who was repeatedly stabbed during the burglary of her suburban St. Louis home.

Cole told prosecutors that Williams confessed to the killing and provided details about it.Williams’ attorneys responded that the girlfriend and Cole were both convicted of felonies and wanted a $10,000 reward. They said that fingerprints, a bloody shoeprint, hair and other evidence at the crime scene didn’t match Williams’.A crime scene investigator had testified the killer wore gloves.Tuesday marked the third time Williams had faced execution.

Execution Death Penalty Missouri Marcellus Williams Lisha Gayle

