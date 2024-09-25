Missouri Executes Man Convicted in Brutal 1998 Killing

A Missouri man on death row was executed Tuesday for the brutal 1998 killing of a woman inside her home, marking the beginning of a series of executions in several states over the next couple of days. In Missouri , Marcellus Williams, 55, died by lethal injection, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court denied his request to intervene.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson and the state supreme court each refused requests on Monday from Williams in an effort to avoid his execution. In Texas, Travis Mullis was slated to be executed Tuesday for the killing of his 3-month-old son. Mullis, 38, was condemned to death for stomping his son Alijah to death in January 2008. Prosecutors said Mullis, then 21, drove to nearby Galveston with his son after fighting with his girlfriend. Mullis parked his car and sexually assaulted his son.

The child's body was found on the side of the road. Mullis fled Texas but surrendered to authorities in Philadelphia. One of his attorney's, Shawn Nolan, said he didn't plan to file any further appeals prior to the execution. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

