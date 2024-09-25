Missouri Executes Death Row Inmate Marcellus Williams Despite Doubts About Innocence

Missouri death row inmate Marcellus Williams was executed by lethal injection Tuesday for the 1998 murder of Lisha Gayle, a former newspaper reporter who was found brutally stabbed in her suburban St. Louis home.
"Marcellus Williams should be alive today. There were multiple points in the timeline when decisions could have been made that would have spared him the death penalty. If there is even the shadow of a doubt of innocence, the death penalty should never be an option. This outcome did not serve the interests of justice," Wesley Bell, chief prosecutor for St. Louis County, said in a statement after the execution.
"As dark as today is, we owe it to Khaliifah to build a brighter future. We are thankful to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney, for his commitment to truth and justice and all he did to try to prevent this unspeakable wrong. And for the millions of people who signed petitions, made calls, and shared Khaliifah's story," Bushnell said.
"At the end of the day, his guilty verdict and sentence of capital punishment were upheld. Nothing from the real facts of this case have led me to believe in Mr.Williams' innocence," Parson added. The kitchen knife used in the killing was left lodged in Gayle's body, according to court documents. Blood, hair, fingerprints and shoe prints believed to belong to the perpetrator were found around the home.
