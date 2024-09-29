Mississippi State Shows Promise Despite Loss To No. 1 Texas

Mississippi State football faced an uphill battle on the road against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns . Starting quarterback Blake Shapen suffered a season-ending injury last week against Florida.

Sophomore Chris Parson also played some, finishing the day with 20 yards rushing. Each guy did well, but the biggest takeaway from the Mississippi State offense is the ability to run the ball well. Lebby did an excellent job of getting his team ready to play against Texas, even after a disheartening last three weeks. The game plan for Mississippi State was simple: it was to eat up the clock, which is nice to see from Lebby, who was willing to run his offense differently to shorten the game.

