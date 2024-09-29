Mississippi State Shows Promise Despite Loss To No. 1 Texas

Mississippi State football faced an uphill battle on the road against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns . Starting quarterback Blake Shapen suffered a season-ending injury last week against Florida.
Sophomore Chris Parson also played some, finishing the day with 20 yards rushing. Each guy did well, but the biggest takeaway from the Mississippi State offense is the ability to run the ball well. Lebby did an excellent job of getting his team ready to play against Texas, even after a disheartening last three weeks. The game plan for Mississippi State was simple: it was to eat up the clock, which is nice to see from Lebby, who was willing to run his offense differently to shorten the game.
Mississippi State Texas Longhorns Football College Sports Running Back
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Mississippi State Defense Shows Improvement But Falls To TexasDespite a valiant effort, Mississippi State fell to No. 1 Texas Longhorns in Austin, 35-13. While the Bulldogs' defense showed signs of improvement, particularly against the run, they struggled to generate pressure on quarterback Arch Manning, who had all day in the pocket.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »