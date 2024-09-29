Mississippi State Defense Shows Improvement But Falls To Texas

Mississippi State football headed west, hoping to pull off an upset over the top-ranked Texas Longhorns , but it fell 35-13. The team's biggest struggle this season has been its defense.

The unit was embarrassed by Florida, Toledo, and Arizona State on the ground and in the pair. The rushing defense was the area that needed the most improvement, and it was stiff today. Texas finished the day with 196 yards rushing, but a bulk came in the second half. The talk of the defense coming into the season was the group would force turnovers and make big plays, but before today, that had not happened.However, Mississippi State did force turnovers today by forcing a pair of fumbles, one in the first and the other in the second half. The defense played tough and looked much cleaner assignment-wise during the game.

Texas finally started to click on offense in the second half, scoring 21 points in the third and fourth quarters. The defense's biggest issue continued from last week: pass defense and the inability to generate any pressure. Texas starter Quinn Ewers was out, and redshirt freshman Arch Manning got the start as quarterback. Manning finished the day 26 for 31 for 324 passing yards and routinely had all day in the pocket.Being unable to generate pressure is deadly, considering the Bulldog secondary is young. The Mississippi State defense played well today and looks much improved, but they must find a way to get pressure on the quarterback.

