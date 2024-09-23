Missing Child Found After 70 Years Thanks to DNA Test

Luis Armando Albino's niece took an online DNA test in 2020 “just for fun" and found a 22% match with a man who eventually turned out to be her uncleLuis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland , California, park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test, old photos and newspaper clippings.

Oakland police acknowledged that Alequin's efforts “played an integral role in finding her uncle" and that “the outcome of this story is what we strive for.”In an interview with the news group, she said her uncle “hugged me and said, ‘Thank you for finding me’ and gave me a kiss on the cheek.” In early 2024, she and her daughters began searching again. On a visit to the Oakland Public Library, she looked at microfilm of Tribune articles — including one that had a picture of Luis and Roger — which convinced her that she was on the right track. She went to the Oakland police the same day.

