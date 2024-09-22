Missing Boy From 1951 Found After Seven Decades Thanks To Ancestry Test

Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test , old photos and newspaper clippings.The Bay Area News Group reported Friday that Albino’s niece in Oakland — with assistance from police, the FBI and the Justice Department — located her uncle living on the East Coast.

His brother, Roger Albino, was interrogated several times by investigators but stood by his story about a woman with a bandana around her head taking his brother.The first notion that her uncle might be still alive came in 2020 when, "just for fun," Alequin said, she took an online DNA test. It showed a 22 percent match with a man who eventually turned out to be her uncle. A further search at the time yielded no answers or any response from him, she said.

