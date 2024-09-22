Missing Boy Found After 70 Years Thanks to Ancestry Test

OAKLAND , Calif. — Luis Armando Albino was 6 years old in 1951 when he was abducted while playing at an Oakland , California park. Now, more than seven decades later, Albino has been found thanks to help from an online ancestry test , old photos and newspaper clippings.that Albino’s niece in Oakland — with assistance from police, the FBI and the Justice Department — located her uncle living on the East Coast.
Instead, the woman kidnapped the child, flying him to the East Coast where he ended up with a couple who raised him as if he were their own son, the news group reported. Officials and family members didn’t say where on the East Coast he lives. In an interview with the news group, she said her uncle “hugged me and said, ‘Thank you for finding me’ and gave me a kiss on the cheek.”
In early 2024, she and her daughters began searching again. On a visit to the Oakland Public Library, she looked at microfilm of Tribune articles — including one that had a picture of Luis and Roger — which convinced her that she was on the right track. She went to the Oakland police the same day.
Missing Child Reunification Ancestry Test Oakland Kidnapping
