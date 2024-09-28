Miracle Condor Takes Flight In Grand Canyon Release

VERMILLION CLIFFS NAT'L MONUMENT -- By all accounts, Milagra the 'miracle' California condor shouldn't be alive today.But now at nearly 17 months old, she is one of three of the giant endangered birds who got to stretch their wings in the wild as part of a release this weekend near the Grand Canyon .Even after the door was opened Saturday, the birds didn't immediately leave their pen. After 20 minutes, one condor left the pen, followed 20 minutes later by another condor.

The fund's biologists typically don't name the birds they help raise in captivity, identifying them instead with numbers to avoid giving them human characteristics out of respect for the species.They made an exception in the case of #1221, aka Milagra. They saw her journey as emblematic of the captive breeding program coming full circle.Milagra's foster father, #27, was hatched in the wild in California in 1983.

California Condor Release Grand Canyon Avian Flu Miracle Bird

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A rare condor hatched and raised by foster parents in captivity will soon get to live wildBy all accounts, Milagra the 'miracle' California condor shouldn't be alive today.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

North Carolina hiker found dead during a solo hiking trip at the Grand CanyonClayton Klapper is a Real-Time Editor at ABC15 Arizona.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Hiker from North Carolina found dead near remote Colorado River trail in Grand CanyonAuthorities are investigating the death of a solo backpacker whose body was found near a rugged and remote trail along the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Hiker from North Carolina found dead near remote Colorado River trail in Grand CanyonGRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A solo backpacker has been found dead near a rugged and remote trail along the Colorado River in Grand Canyon

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Grand Canyon visitors move to hotels outside the park after unprecedented breaks in water pipelineBy TY ONEIL, MATT YORK and RIO YAMAT GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Sharon Ellison and Fred Jernigan spent four days hiking and camping from one end of the Grand Canyon to the other…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Grand Canyon visitors ‘roll with the punches’ after unprecedented breaks in water pipelineOne hotel inside the park says it had to cancel nearly 1,000 reservations for the weekend. But the park will remain open during the day.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »