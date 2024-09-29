Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Booed by Fans After Michigan Victory

A rough afternoon for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz got even tougher. Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate attended Saturday's game between Minnesota and Michigan in Ann Arbor, taking in the action from a suite along with former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke. The Golden Gophers trailed by as many as 17 points early, but they staged a late comeback by scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

However, it was too little too late, and the 12th-ranked defending champions came away with a 27-24 victory. When it came time for Walz to exit the Big House, fans waited outside and gave him a harsh farewell. Several in attendance booed him, with another fan even yelling 'Get out of here.

Before the game, Walz was tailgating with fans outside the Big House. 'A little rain can't keep us from the big Michigan-Minnesota game! And it's not gonna stop these students from making sure that everyone on their campus is registered to vote,' Walz posted on X. When asked by the Michigan College Democrats on X whether he was 'excited for Michigan to beat Minnesota today,' he let out a laugh, perhaps knowing it was unlikely. 'I'm excited to be at the Big House.

When he was done tailgating, Walz and his wife took the field to greet Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck. The Wolverines are 5-1 and have won four straight since their loss to Texas, which is now ranked No. 1 in the country. The Gophers are 2-3, losing both of their conference games. Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

