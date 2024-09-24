Millions Waiting for Medical Attention in England Amid Growing Healthcare Crisis

Experts are warning of a growing health care crisis in England , as millions of U.K. residents are waiting for medical attention. As of July 2024, 7.62 million patients were on the waiting list for care, with 6.39 million in need of specific medical treatment , according to the latest Referral to Treatment data from the National Health Service , England ’s publicly funded health care system.

Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst for Fox News and clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, appeared on 'Fox & Friends' to share his concerns about the situation. 'This is a huge warning for us,' he said. 'The National Health Service, which started in 1948 with the great idea to take care of everyone in England, is broken,' he went on.

We’re talking about nearly eight million people there who are waiting for health care … many more than 18 weeks. How could you wait 18 weeks if you’re having a heart problem or you have an infection?' Although the problem is not as extreme in the U.S., Siegel warned that it can be a struggle to get timely care stateside. 'Even here … 26% of the people in the U.S. are waiting more than two months for their health care already,' he told Fox News.

