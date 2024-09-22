Middle Eastern Sovereign Wealth Funds Fueling AI Investments

Oil-rich nations like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar have been looking to diversify their economies, and are turning to technology investments as a hedge.

MGX, a fund out of The United Arab Emirates, was among the investors looking to get a slice of OpenAI's latest funding round this week, sources tell CNBC.Sovereign wealth funds out of the Middle East are emerging as key backers of Silicon Valley's artificial intelligence darlings. MGX, a new AI fund out of The United Arab Emirates, was among investors looking to get a slice of OpenAI's latest fundraise this week, two sources told CNBC. The round is set to value OpenAI at $150 billion, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential.. But these sovereign funds have no problem coming up with cash for AI deals. They invest on behalf of their governments, which have been helped by rising energy prices in recent years.

Still, the kingdom's human rights record remains an issue for some Western partners and start-ups. The most notable case in recent years was the alleged killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, an event that triggered international backlash in the business community.

Aidinvestment Sovereign Wealth Funds Middle East Openai Technology Diversification

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Proposes Sovereign Wealth Fund For U.S.—What To Know About The State-Owned BudgetAntonio Pequeño IV is a reporter who covers breaking news, with a focus on technology and online culture. He joined Forbes in 2023 and works in Los Angeles. He’s covered Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, the Reddit blackout protest and debunked viral rumors.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Weighs Divestment From Companies Complicit in Israeli CrimesBrett Wilkins is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Tom Campbell: Trump and Biden both agree on the same bad idea, a sovereign wealth fundA sovereign wealth fund creates the potential for conflict of interest, on top of its financial vulnerabilities, and should be resisted.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

La' Shukran Opens With a Middle Eastern Take on a French Bistro and BarThe website that Washington lives by.

Source: washingtonian - 🏆 74. / 68 Read more »

Middle Eastern funds are plowing billions of dollars into hottest AI start-upsOil-rich nations are turning from oil to artificial intelligence to diversify their economies.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Clinical trials inappropriately excluding people of African/Middle Eastern descent, new research showsMany clinical trials of new cancer drugs may be inappropriately excluding some people with Duffy-null phenotype, a trait found predominantly in people of African or Middle Eastern descent, researchers report in a new study.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »