MicroStrategy's Saylor Backs BlackRock's Bitcoin Stance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Mitchnick stated that BlackRock thinks about Bitcoin as an emerging global monetary alternative and “a scarce, global, decentralized, non-sovereign asset.” It has no risk tied to any particular country, and it is becoming particularly popular amid growing concerns about extensive money printing, fiat currency debasement and escalating political, fiscal and sustainability challenges not only in the United States but in other countries as well.
Last week, BlackRock also gained the approval of its Bitcoin options from the SEC. This milestone was largely celebrated by the cryptocurrency community.
Bitcoin Blackrock Microstrategy Michael Saylor Cryptocurrency Investments
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »