Microsoft To Let Windows 11 Users Customize Copilot Key

Microsoft is planning to allow Windows 11 users to customize the Copilot key that has started shipping on new laptops and keyboards. The Copilot key is configured as default to launch Microsoft ’s Copilot app on Windows 11 , but the company is now testing the ability to use it to launch other apps instead. A new beta build of Windows 11 includes the customization changes, available for testers today.

” The Copilot key is the first big change to Windows keyboards in 30 years and part of a push by Microsoft to encourage Windows users to try its AI assistant. New Copilot Plus PCs also started shipping with the key earlier this year, with Microsoft actually making the Copilot experience less useful on these new devices by turning Copilot into a web app in the latest 24H2 update to Windows 11.

Windows 11 Copilot Customization AI Assistant Microsoft

