Microsoft Launches 'Correction' Feature to Combat AI Inaccuracies

Microsoft is launching a new feature called “correction” that builds on the company’s efforts to combat AI inaccuracies. Customers using Microsoft Azure to power their AI systems can now use the capability to automatically detect and rewrite incorrect content in AI outputs. The correction feature is available in preview as part of the Azure AI Studio — a suite of safety tools designed to detect vulnerabilities, find “hallucinations,” and block malicious prompts.

From there, it will highlight the mistake, provide information about why it’s incorrect, and rewrite the content in question — all “before the user is able to see” the inaccuracy. While this seems like a helpful way to address the nonsense often espoused by AI models, it might not be a fully reliable solution.

AI Microsoft Azure Correction Inaccuracies

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Klipsch Launches World’s First PS5 And Xbox Series X-Friendly Soundbar With Dirac Room CorrectionI've spent the past 25 years writing about the world of home entertainment technology--first at Home Cinema Choice magazine, where I became Deputy Editor, and for the past 20 years on a freelance basis.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Microsoft’s controversial Recall feature can’t be uninstalledIt initially appeared that Recall would be able to be uninstalled, but now Micrsosoft has confirmed that isn't true.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Uber launches new verification for riders and 'Record My Ride' featureThe changes were introduced to improve the safety of its users.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

SpaceX launches private mission that's expected to feature first all-civilian spacewalkDenise Chow is a science and space reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Microsoft Launches New Windows App for Multiple PlatformsMicrosoft is rolling out a new Windows app available on macOS, iOS, iPadOS, web browsers, Android devices, and even Windows PCs. This unified app acts as a hub for streaming a copy of Windows from various sources like Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Remote Desktop.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Microsoft launches a Windows app for iPhones, Macs, and Android devicesMicrosoft’s new Windows app is available across nearly every OS and device. It’s a central hub to let you stream a version of Windows.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »