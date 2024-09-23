Michigan State's Armorion Smith: Navigating Football and Family Responsibility

Smith's mother died in August and without a father in the family’s life, he became head of the household.Armorion Smith pressed his palms together over the bridge of his nose, closed his eyes and leaned against the kitchen sink.

“I couldn’t even begin to imagine if I was in his situation," linebacker Jordan Hall said. “He’s in a tough spot, but he is one of the strongest guys I have ever known.” “She used to tell me everything: ‘Get hard’ and all of that,” he recalled. “And I see why she was under a lot of stress.” “Me and my sister got to work together to keep this all afloat,” he said. “While I’m in college sports, she’s got to be able to take care of everything that I can’t do, like pick up where I left off, while I’m taking care of business.”

College Football Michigan State Family Responsibility Grief Overcoming Adversity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michigan State football player Armorion Smith heads household with 5 siblings after mother's deathArmorion Smith pressed his palms together over the bridge of his nose and leaned against the kitchen sink in a home he shares with five younger siblings. The Michigan State defensive back has a lot on his plate, more than most college students and certainly more than most student-athletes.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Michigan State football player Armorion Smith raising 5 siblings after mother's deathArmorion Smith's mother died in August and without a father in his family’s life, he became head of the household while studying and playing college football.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Keeping tabs on Michigan's rivals; Michigan State and Ohio StateKeeping tabs on Michigan Football's two biggest rivals ahead of the 2024 season; Michigan State and Ohio State.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Oregon State Men's Soccer Report: Beavers Tie vs Michigan, Defeat Michigan StateThe Oregon State Beavers Men's Soccer Team dropped out of the College Soccer Top 25 rankings after tying against the Michigan Wolverines, before defeating the Michigan State Spartans.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Ex-Oregon State Coach Jonathan Smith Survives Upset Bid in First Michigan State GameNotable former Beavers struggled in the 16-10 result.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Rebuilding Pac-12 adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateThe Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State will become new members as the conference rebuilds.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »