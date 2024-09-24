Michigan State Football Player Handles Life's Heavy Hand

Armorion Smith pressed his palms together over the bridge of his nose, closed his eyes and leaned against the kitchen sink.The 21-year-old Michigan State defensive back needed a moment in the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home he shares with five younger siblings. He has a lot on his plate, more than most college students and certainly more than most student-athletes.

5% of undergraduate college students had a dependent and 5.5% of them were responsible for non-child dependents. Other research shows student-caregivers are disproportionately from historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups.Ray Ray McElrathbey was a 19-year-old freshman at Clemson in 2006 when he took over custody of his 10-year-old brother because of his mother’s drug problems and his father’s gambling addiction.

Michigan State Football Family Tragedy Strength

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michigan State football target Donald Tabron named No. 1 Michigan recruitDonald Tabron II is one of the top recruits in the 2028 class and an elite quarterback prospect. Tabron has an offer from Michigan State, and he just received a top grade from a recruiting site...

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Michigan State football player Armorion Smith heads household with 5 siblings after mother's deathArmorion Smith pressed his palms together over the bridge of his nose and leaned against the kitchen sink in a home he shares with five younger siblings. The Michigan State defensive back has a lot on his plate, more than most college students and certainly more than most student-athletes.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Michigan State football player heads household with 5 siblings after mother’s deathDefensive back Armorion Smith is caring for five siblings while studying criminal justice and playing major college football.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Michigan State football player Armorion Smith raising 5 siblings after mother's deathArmorion Smith's mother died in August and without a father in his family’s life, he became head of the household while studying and playing college football.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Keeping tabs on Michigan's rivals; Michigan State and Ohio StateKeeping tabs on Michigan Football's two biggest rivals ahead of the 2024 season; Michigan State and Ohio State.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Oregon State Men's Soccer Report: Beavers Tie vs Michigan, Defeat Michigan StateThe Oregon State Beavers Men's Soccer Team dropped out of the College Soccer Top 25 rankings after tying against the Michigan Wolverines, before defeating the Michigan State Spartans.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »