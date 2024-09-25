Michigan State Defender Armorion Smith Juggles Football and Family Responsibility

Armorion Smith pressed his palms together over the bridge of his nose, closed his eyes and leaned against the kitchen sink.The 21-year-old Michigan State defensive back needed a moment in the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home he shares with five younger siblings. He has a lot on his plate, more than most college students and certainly more than most student-athletes.

Student caregiversWhile Smith’s story is unusual in college sports — the NCAA does not track the number of athletes whose day-to-day activities include caring for a dependent — a 2020 study from the National Center for Education Statistics found 19.5% of undergraduate college students had a dependent and 5.5% of them were responsible for non-child dependents. Other research shows student-caregivers are disproportionately from historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups.

