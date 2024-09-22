Michigan Farm Bureau Endorses Mike Rogers in Tight Senate Race

Rep. Elissa Slotkin , D-Mich., was dealt a blow in the Michigan Senate race this week when the Michigan Farm Bureau’s AgriPac endorsed her Republican opponent, former Rep. Mike Rogers , potentially upending the already close race. In the latest slate of endorsements, the industry group revealed its support for Rogers, diverging from AgriPac's recent history of endorsing the Democrat candidate for that Senate seat.

The group has palpable influence in Michigan, given that agriculture is one of the state's top three industries, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. Farming in the state contributes 'over $100 billion annually to the state's economy,' per the department. It further employs nearly a million people, or 22% of Michigan's employment.

