Michigan Escapes With Narrow Win Against Minnesota

A lot last weekend, it was a tale of two halves for Michigan . The Wolverines went into halftime up 21-3 but after Minnesota dominated the second half, the Wolverines got out alive with a 27-24 win. Quarterback Alex Orji threw his first interception of the season and the Wolverines were outgained by Minnesota , 296-241 total yards.
But the final score indicated a Michigan win and the Wolverines move to 4-1 on the season. After playing their first five games at home, the Wolverines will hit the road next weekend to play Washington in prime time. It appears some think Michigan was the beneficiary of some home cooking because of that phantom offsides call. I can see how that might be frustrating for fans of non-Blue Blood programs that don’t get those calls. Might I suggest cheering for a Blue Blood program? God bless.
Absolutely zero redeeming qualities from that football game. Zero. That was an abject failure in every single way.Huge wake up call for Michigan today. They should treat their performance against Minnesota like a loss and have a major sense of urgency to get better. The way they finished should be entirely unacceptable and coaches and players need to look in the mirror. Gut check time
