Michigan Dominates Minnesota To Win Little Brown Jug

The #12 Michigan Wolverines took care of business on Saturday at home against the Minnesota Gophers. The maize and blue thoroughly dominated the football game in the first half before coming out of the locker room and flipping the script. The Gophers converted on Wolverines' mistakes and made the game look much closer than how it felt.

A similarity of last weekend's win over USC, Michigan came out and was the most dominant team in the first half. The Wolverines did whatever they wanted in the first two quarters. Michigan won the trench battle and the field possession battle. Entering Saturday, Michigan announced there were several players who were OUT against Minnesota or would be questionable. Key players like Semaj Morgan on offense and both Josaiah and Will Johnson on defense did not play, but all three dressed and went through warmups.

The defense line didn't have any issues without Josaiah Stewart, either. TJ Guy started in his place and the Wolverines rotated to create the best matchup. True freshman Dom Nichols got some run at Edge as well.Jyaire Hill has grown before our eyesI have been quite critical of Hill's play this season, but in the past two games, we've seen a big improvement. On Saturday, without Will Johnson, Hill shined in the spotlight.

If there was any doubt about who was the lead back for Michigan going forward, Saturday answered those questions. For the first time, Mullings started in place of Donovan Edwards and also saw the majority of the snaps. Mullings out carried Edwards 24-to-9 and Mullings once again ran extremely hard in Michigan's win over Minnesota.

Michigan Wolverines Minnesota Golden Gophers College Football Little Brown Jug Ann Arbor

