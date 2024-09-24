Michelle Pfeiffer Joins Star-Studded Cast Of A24's 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'

. It is an A24 -produced adaptation of the novel of the same name by author Rufi Thorpe. Besides Pfeiffer, the star-studded cast of the highly-anticipated drama series includes Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman.In Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Pfeiffer will portray Shayanne, the mother of the eponymous character. Created by David E. Kelley, the series marks the first collaboration between him and Pfeiffer, who have been married to each other for 31 years.

Pfeiffer is executive-producing the series along with Fanning and Kidman. Elle Fanning essays the role of the titular character, Margo Millet, the daughter of a former pro-wrestler and a Hooters waitress. After she enrolls at her local junior college, Margo meets her English professor, and they have an affair. When she discovers she is pregnant, Margo decides to keep the child against the advice of people around her.

Pfeiffer earned the Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress for Dangerous Liaisons , and Best Actress for The Fabulous Baker Boys and Love Field . She also garnered a Primetime Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for The Wizard of Lies .Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation has found two of its leads, with Deadline reporting that Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi…Freddie Prinze Jr.

Michelle Pfeiffer A24 Drama Television Series Elle Fanning

