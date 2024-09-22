Michael Fassbender Should've Played Rook In Alien: Romulus

I loved Alien: Romulus , but I believe bringing back a different actor from the franchise would've been a better choice for Rook . Firstly, I thought the fresh Alien: Romulus cast did a phenomenal job at establishing a new era for the franchise, and they're undoubtedly a close contender for my favorite crew from any Alien film.

Related Alien: Romulus Box Office Breaks An All-Time Horror Movie Record Alien: Romulus box office continues to reach major milestones for the franchise, with the latest record becoming an all-time for a horror movie. With no sequel to Alien: Covenant coming, it seems like David's story in the Alien franchise is concluded for the time being. With Alien: Earth in development for FX and, hopefully, more Alien movies following Romulus's box office success, I'd love to see that character make his way back into the story. Ridley Scott established beautiful philosophical and existential narratives, and there's still so much room to explore more.

Alien Franchise Rook Michael Fassbender Ian Holm Romulus

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I Know How An Alien: Romulus Sequel Can Conclude Ridley Scott's Prequel TrilogyMichael Fassbender as David in Alien: Covenant and Cailee Spaeny as Rain in Alien: Romulus

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Alien Just Made Michael Fassbender’s Return Way More Likely 7 Years After CovenantCharles is a full-time features writer who covers movies and television, with expertise in Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and Dune.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Let’s Hear It For the Alien Franchise’s Synthetic Bois and Girls!Custom image of Winona Ryder in Alien: Resurrection, David Jonsson in Alien: Romulus, and Michael Fassbender in Alien: Covenant

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Michael Fassbender Plays a Fallen Angel in This Forgotten Supernatural SeriesMichael Fassbender as Azazeal in Hex

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Michael Fassbender’s A24 Movie From 8 Years Ago Deserves Way More RespectMichael Fassbender&39;s David stares down at someone off camera in Prometheus

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Michael Fassbender’s 60% Rotten Tomatoes Historical Action Flick Just Got a Streaming UpdateAdam Blevins is a News Author at Collider who focused primarily on movie and TV news. He is also a Gaming Features writer at Screen Rant.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »