Michael Fassbender Should've Played Rook In Alien: Romulus

I loved Alien: Romulus , but I believe bringing back a different actor from the franchise would've been a better choice for Rook . Firstly, I thought the fresh Alien: Romulus cast did a phenomenal job at establishing a new era for the franchise, and they're undoubtedly a close contender for my favorite crew from any Alien film.
Related Alien: Romulus Box Office Breaks An All-Time Horror Movie Record Alien: Romulus box office continues to reach major milestones for the franchise, with the latest record becoming an all-time for a horror movie. With no sequel to Alien: Covenant coming, it seems like David's story in the Alien franchise is concluded for the time being. With Alien: Earth in development for FX and, hopefully, more Alien movies following Romulus's box office success, I'd love to see that character make his way back into the story. Ridley Scott established beautiful philosophical and existential narratives, and there's still so much room to explore more.
Alien Franchise Rook Michael Fassbender Ian Holm Romulus
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »